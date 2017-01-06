- History
- Created: Friday, January 06, 2017 Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- By Louise Bement
The Civil War veterans sometimes had to wait a long time to get their pensions so their back pay reached big sums. John Murphy went to Ithaca to cash his check and demanded it all in gold. He returned to Ludlowville with gold in every pocket and rather full of liquor. He showed it in the store, was finally persuaded to go home, having to go to Sulfur Springs by Red Bridge and along the creek bank and through the fields. Veterans stood by each other, so Bill Price, on hearing about it, fearing for his safety, got a lantern and followed John. That was easy as there was snow on the ground. Arriving at John's log cabin, he found John had reached it safely.