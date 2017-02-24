- History
- By Louise Bement
Junior Prom 1959 - The Junior Prom on May 16 was a successful event with the Esquires supplying the the music to the theme, "Apple Blossom Time". The gym was decorated with two-toned pink and white colored streamers reaching from the top of the gym to the sides, with a pool of water in the center of the dance floor which contained apple blossoms and a revolving reflecting light. Around the outside of the gym were tables with apple blossoms and a candle on each table. Joyce Barron was crowned queen.