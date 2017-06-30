- History
- By Louise Bement
The Cayuga Lake Railroad was chartered in 1867. Contracts for construction were let in 1871. Building the track brought in many laborers, and the foreman of this section was Frank Gallagher. Gallagher's Pond, the marina in Myers Park, is dedicated to him. In 1872 the first train rocked its way from Athens, PA to Cayuga Village. Foreclosures in 1874 and again in 1877 caused the road to be sold to the Geneva, Ithaca, and Sayre RR, a part of the Lehigh Valley RR system.