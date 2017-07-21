- History
- By Louise Bement
The mystery of Myers Road is solved. No one knew when the road was improved by the sweeping curve through the sand pit. This was because the road was built by the county but turned over to the town. "Lansing News", published by the Town of Lansing in 1985 reports that in the fall of 1985 "that portion of road through the old gravel bank is being turned over to the town upon its completion. Relocating the road eliminates the dangerous curve at the bottom of the road. A plus for the town is the income being generated from the sale of the gravel in the old bank."