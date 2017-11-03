- History
- | Friday, November 03, 2017 |
- By Louise Bement
The Asbury Red Church was built in 1811. The area had taken the name of Asbury when Bishop Francis Asbury , the first bishop created by the Methodists in the United States, visited the "red meeting house" in1797. When it burned in January of 1844, the present church was constructed. The last Methodist service was held at Asbury Church in October of 1963. There was a small Methodist church in Myers. It had a enthusiastic group of women who put on church suppers in the large basement to help pay the church expenses. People came from miles around and many were turned away on occasion. There was no running water at the church. Imagine hauling in enough water to cook the food and wash all those dishes! The last record of a service held there is that of June 26, 1946.