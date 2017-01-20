Lansing Lion Noni Krom with the six Lansing Peace Poster winners, including Larissa Hsu (right), whose entry has made it to the state competition.

Larissa Hsu's winning Peace Poster will be on display at the state level. Photo courtesy of Deborah Mann

The artists stand by their winning posters

Six young artists were honored by the Lansing Lions Club Monday for their winning entries in the Lions Peace Poster contest. This was Larissa Hsu's second win, which took her and fellow first prize winner Sean Anderson to the regional competition. Hsu's entry was then chosen to go on to the state competition."Lions Club International sponsors a Peace Poster contest every year," said Lansing Lion Noni Krom. "This year Larissa Hsu's poster has gone to the state competition. She won our Lansing contest, she won the district contest, and now she's made it to the State. It's really quite a thing because it's international, and there are thousands of entries. It's something that we finally have a young lady that has gone this far."This year marks the 30th annual Peace Poster contest. Lions Clubs sponsor contests all over the world. Because of high participation the Lansing club sponsored two competitions this year. The six winning entries were chosen from among 200 posters by Lansing students. Each local contest winner receives a certificate and a monetary prize of $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place.Posters are judged on artistic merit, originality and expression of the year's theme. The grand prize is $5,000 for one international winner. 23 merit award winners will be given $500. international level winners will be announced by February 1.Tsu received her $100 check Monday along with fellow 1st place winner Sean Anderson. The two 2nd place winners were Ashlyn Tarbert and Albert Vangeli, with Gabi Rose and Elizabeth Dorward taking third place honors. Tsu also received a certificate and check for her district win from District Governor Lynn Williams."It's my honor and privilege to give another check," Williams said. "The Lions Club International Achievement Award is presented to Larissa Hsu for winning the Lions District competition in the 2016-2017 Lions International Peace Poster contest," she read from the certificate.With the exception of Tsu's poster, which is hanging in the state exhibition, the winning posters will be on display at the Lansing Town Hall for a month.