by Trish Mullen Folks, my people named me Flash when I was a kitten of four months, and I'm 10 years old now, so they really got to know me! Now they are retired and want to travel, so I need to find myself a new home where I will be loved and cared for again. My first person said I liked to play a children's game with her: I will stand by the door and meow until I'm let out, then I will stand outside the door and meow to come in! It's a really good way for me to get attention, don't you agree? Further, whenever the woman sat down I would hop right up onto her lap and spend as much time on her lap as she did on the chair! I have lived with at least one other cat - she didn't specify - so if you already have feline friend at home I could still fit right in; just ask the good SPCA folk the best method for this so that we can get along well. Also, even though I love to sit in a lap I like to do it on MY terms, not being picked up when YOU want to! I'm uncomfortable around children, so it would be best for me to be in a home with teen-agers, at least, who know how to treat a fellow well.Visit the SPCA Web Page