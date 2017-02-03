Left to right: Michael Chambers, Dominic Loga, Devin Richardson, Ed LaVigne, Scott Coonrod, Dominick Ronsvalle and Stephen Geise.

v13i5

The Webelos II den from Cub Scout Pack 48 in Lansing met with Ed LaVigne to fulfill one of their Arrow of Light Adventures. One requirement for 'Building a Better World' is to meet with a government leader and learn about his or her role in the community.Lansing Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne met with the den to discuss his role as the Lansing Town Supervisor and some important issues facing the Lansing Community. The kids (and parents) really enjoyed his talk.All the boys will be advancing from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts at the end of March.