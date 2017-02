0 0 0 s2sdefault

v13i5



by Sarah Post My name is T.T. and I'm one awesome guy! I arrived at the shelter as a stray with a few bumps and bruises, but thankfully the vet staff at the SPCA provided me with the TLC needed to be ready to find a forever home. I'm a staff and volunteer favorite and am sure to charm whoever comes in to visit me! I enjoy chasing chasing laser pointers, watching the birds outside, and cuddling up next to volunteers. I'm already neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and can't wait to go home. At five years young, I have a full lifetime to share with my new person... will that lucky person be you?Visit the SPCA Web Page