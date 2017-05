v13i18

by Emily SellandThis very handsome all-black cat is named Thom Yorke (after the lead singer of Radiohead.) Only 2 years old, Thom was found as a friendly stray without a home... and boy is he ever, friendly! He has SO much love to give and just wants to find his forever home. He loves to be pet, and when you meet him, it will only take a moment to see how SWEET this boy is! He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and checked out by our medical staff here at the SPCA. Thom is FIV positive, but can certainly still live a long, happy, healthy life. He should be an only cat (or housed with other FIV+ cats), stay indoors-only, and receive twice yearly vet visits. Simple as that. (And lots of love!) Are you ready to accept this loving boy into your life? Come and visit him today, and ask us how to adopt at the front desk. He will love you forever!Visit the SPCA Web Page