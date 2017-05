v13i19

by Emily SellandDo you like energetic dogs with a great grin? Take me home! I'm Liza, and I'm a young dog looking for my new family. I'm playful, very clever, like snacks, and check out my wiggly whole-body wag! I'm learning some basic manners while I'm here at the shelter, and I'd love to find someone who likes training dogs as much as I like learning. I do everything with enthusiasm, but I tend to forget to look before I leap (sometimes literarily!) so I'd do best in a home with teenagers or just adults. Once I've had a good walk or chased some toys in the yard, I love sprawling in a lap, cuddling and giving sloppy kisses. I've tried living with cats and other dogs before, but that's not my cup of tea. I want my humans all to myself, and I promise that we'll have so much fun you won't need any other pets! Do I sound like a good match for your household? Come in and let's get to know each other!Visit the SPCA Web Page