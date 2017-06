v13i25

Hi friends - I'm beautiful Athena, a sweet as can be mixed breed girl who is eagerly awaiting a person to call my own. I'm already house trained, spayed, microchipped, and up to date with my vaccines... ready to go home! If you're looking for an intelligent and active side-kick, one who will always be by your side whether it be adventuring through the forest or next to you on the couch, I'm your girl! I enjoy meeting other dogs who are around my size, but my exuberance may be a bit much for small dogs. A cat free home would also be best for me. Children overwhelm me, so teenagers or older would be ideal too. If I sound like the right match for you, come in and say hello today!Visit the SPCA Web Page