

















v13i25

83 Lansing High School students graduated last week. Over 59% of the class of 2017 received a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation. Out of 83 of our students 9 earned a Technical Endorsement through their work at TST BOCES in addition to their diploma.32 of our seniors have been recognized as scholar athletes. 17 of our seniors will be joining the workforce, an internship or the military. 13 will be attending a 2 year college and 53 will be attending a 4 year college. 40 seniors took a total of 61 advanced placement exams while at LHS. 77 seniors earned 910 total College Now Credits. Their accomplishments have earned this year’s seniors over $35,000 in scholarships.