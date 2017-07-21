Photo by Karen Veaner







v13i28

Workmen were seen raising the roof Monday as roof trusses were hoisted to the top of a 4,000 square foot addition to the Lansing United Methodist Church. The $1.2 million project will add new classrooms and administrative offices to the building, and free space from the old offices for middle and high school youth events.Upgrades to rest rooms and the fellowship hall are included in the project, as well as an increase from 88 parking spaces to a proposed 105 spaces. In a first round of pledges to fund the project the church raised nearly $1 million.The primary purpose for the expansion is to expand and improve the children's education portion of the church. The education program had outgrown the small classrooms in the existing building. Additionally bathroom capacity and accessibility is being addressed. Administrative offices will move closer to the primary parking area. An outdoor area between the addition and the sanctuary will form a courtyard.