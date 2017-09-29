v13i38

It's official: Lansing High School in the Lansing Central School District is a National Blue Ribbon School.On Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, the U.S. Department of Education announced that Lansing High School has been named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School. The U.S. Department of Education's prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors both public and private K-12 schools that are either academically superior in their state or that demonstrate dramatic gains in student achievement. Lansing High School was recognized as an "Exemplary High Performing School" for 2017.A total of 342 schools were designated as Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos for the 2017 program. Lansing High School is one of 19 schools in New York State to receive the prestigious Blue Ribbon designation. Up to 420 schools may be nominated across the country each year, with the federal government selecting 342 schools total to be a part of the 2017 program. The honor of being a Blue Ribbon School never expires."We are incredibly honored to receive this national recognition," said Lansing High School Principal Colleen Ledley. "Lansing High School is surrounded by a wonderfully supportive and caring community. Every day, I am privileged to work with amazing faculty, staff, students, and families. Their collective commitment to excellence and to bringing out the best in one another has made this achievement possible. It's a great day to be a LHS Bobcat."The process of becoming a Blue Ribbon School began earlier this year, when Lansing High School received the nomination for the designation as a result of the school's academic success.Following the nomination, school administrators and teachers quickly got to work on the program's application, which outlined school demographics, academic efforts, instructional methods, and much more."This is not only a great accomplishment for Lansing High School, but also for our district and community as a whole," said Lansing Central School District Superintendent Chris Pettograsso. "Lansing is an engaged community that takes great pride in our school and town. It is with great joy that I see our community efforts rewarded. I am so proud of our administration, the leadership of our Board of Education, the unwavering dedication of our faculty and staff, and the support of our family and community. This recognition reminds us that we are on the right path for preparing our students for the future."This is the first time the Lansing Central School District has received the national accreditation. Lansing High School has about 340 students enrolled in its ninth through twelfth grade classes and employs 65 faculty/staff members.