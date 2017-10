v13i40

By Doug ScottHi friends, I'm beautiful Nikki, a stunning tortie cat who arrived at the shelter after my owner sadly passed away. I'm in good spirits though, and know that my perfect person will be in soon! I love being petted, sitting in sunny windows, and following my person around. I'll likely snuggle in bed with you too! My previous home a quiet one without a lot of commotion, so I'm hoping that my next one will be like that too. If you're looking for a calm, easy-going feline, choose me!Visit the SPCA Web Page