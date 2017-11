v13i42

By Doug ScottHey you! You can call me Pepper Ann. You should know I'm just about the cutest and sweetest hound mix here in Ithaca, and probably the world. I came in as a stray, but I'm happy that now I'm in a safe place where I get lots of care and love while await to get adopted by my furr-ever person! I can be a bit shy at first, and sometimes I get a little nervous in new situations. So, I'll need someone who has a bit of patience and a whole lot of love. My favorite hobbies include sniffing (I just love sticking my nose into everything,) playing and getting excited to meet just about anyone. I think I'd make an excellent adventure partner, and after a long day of play I can't wait to go home and rest/snuggle with you. Sound like a match? Come on down to the SPCA of Tompkins county to meet me. I promise you won't be disappointed!!Visit the SPCA Web Page