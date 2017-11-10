The Dinner and Supper has been a family tradition for Irene Tyrell, who was 14 years old when she started helping her mother with the event. Her grandmother also helped host the event, and now her children help make it happen.











The Auxiliary also sells knives every year to help support their causes







v13i44

If it's Election Day it's the North Lansing Auxiliary Election Dinner and Supper. The tradition has been going on for more than 90 years in North Lansing, 53 of them under the auspices of the North Lansing Auxiliary. Before they were held at North Lansing Fire Station # 4, they were at the North Lansing grange Hall, now long gone.The Auxiliary was formed when the North Lansing community decided to have their own fire company. Originally it was separate from the Lansing Fire District, but has since merged. The Auxiliary still raises money on their own to help maintain it, as well as supporting a number of charities including Hospicare, Loaves and Fishes, the Salvation Army, the Lansing Food Pantry, the local juvenile incarceration center, and providing scholarships to Lansing. The annual Dinner and Supper is a major fundraising effort.At the end of the day volunteers had served 226 meals at Dinner (AKA lunch time), and 347 at Supper, for a total of 573 happy voters.