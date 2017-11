v13i42

By Doug ScottHey! Did ya notice my absolutely-super-duper-adorable ears? Pretty cute! And, I've got the personality to match! I love going on walks, how about you? I've been told I walk very nicely on leash, and I hope we get to go on plenty of walks together, and maybe even some hiking adventures! Exploring is just so much fun! I love sniffing around and seeing all the sights when I'm out and about. I’m also a bit of a lap dog. Yep, I'm just that sweet! Snuggles, cuddles, naps- these are all things I love to do after a nice play session. Playtime is one of my favorite times. I can be a little bit shy at first, but give me a little time and I will warm up quickly. I think I’d like to be the only dog in the home. Think we could be great friends? Come on down to the SPCA of Tompkins County and ask to be introduced to me!Visit the SPCA Web Page