v13i45

By Doug ScottMy name is Sheba and I am 4 year old girl. I was brought to the SPCA by some great people who saw me outside and knew I needed to find a furr-ever home. I am a beautiful grey cat who has soft, short fur. I would love to find a home where I can sit in the window and maybe watch some birds at a bird feeder. If you would be interested in visiting with a cute cat why don't you come in and say "Hi" to me! I promise you won't regret it!Visit the SPCA Web Page