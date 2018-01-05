Kathryn Mapes (left) and Grocery Run Winner Debbie Ebemo

v14i1

On December 17, 2017, the Lansing-Ithaca Rotary Club held its second Grocery Store Run at Lansing Market to benefit the Lansing Food Pantry. Debbie Ebemo was the winner of the raffle and she ran straight to the meat section."We raised about $2180 for the Lansing Food Pantry thanks to the generosity of the folks of Lansing," said Lansing-Ithaca Rotary Club Kathryn Mapes. "Debbie also donated part of her winnings.The idea for the Grocery Store Run was the idea of the Dryden Rotary Club."When Ben Muggeo was the president of the Lansing Club, he urged us to hold our first fundraiser for the pantry," Mapes says. "Ben passed away in early spring, so we thought of him every weekend we accepted donations at the market."