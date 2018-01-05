The Lansing Community Library had a particularly successful 2017, with 36,000 visitors to the library and 25,000 visits to the library Web site. Councilwoman Andra Benson shared statistics with the Town Board at the December Town Board meeting.
"Our library is less than ten years old," she said. "It is one of the newest libraries in the State of New York, and to have over 8,000 people come into the library (to attend 426 programs) last year and take out 81,115 items, I think, is just incredible. I hope everybody who lives in our town has visited the library. It's a place to hang out, and also if you do not have a good Internet connection it has many free computers."
3,677 library card holders checked out items 81,115 times last year. The collection holds 39,261 items, and the library offers many more books and other items through the Finger Lakes Library System.
The Summer Reading Program saw a 15% increase from the previous year, with 425 children, teens, and adults participating. The program accounted for 155,855 reading hours for children, and 1,000 books read by adults and teenagers.
$37,500 in grants were obtained last year for a building project, the Summer Reading program, arts programming, the Web site, a 3rd/4th grade STEAM program, a Storytime project and an illuminated road sign. Grants came from Senator Pam Helming, Cargill, Dollar General, the Community Arts Partnership, Community Foundation, Borg Warner, the Rosen Fund, and the Dean Family.
"I'm very proud to be a member of the library Board of Trustees," Benson said. "And very happy to have this right across the parking lot from the Town Hall."
v14i1