February is STEAM Month at the Lansing schools.The Lansing PTSO (Parent Teacher Student Organization) has partnered with the Lansing Tech Boosters and the Lansing Community Library to focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics in a series of fun workshops and activities.
"We're kicking off STEAM month February 1st with a family fun night that will combine lasers and a dance party," said PTSO President Kristin Hopkins at a Board Of Education meeting Monday. "It's a way for kids to enjoy STEAM in a relaxing environment."
The Middle School is getting a jump on STEAM Month by starting a five-day K’Nex Build: Big Ball Factory on January 29th, but the LaserMania Family Fun Night will officially start the celebration. Events throughout the month are spread between the Elementary, Middle, and High schools with a science fair, Math-a-Thon, an evening at Cornell's Fuertes Observatory, and days and nights dedicated to STEAM.
Elementary schoolers will be challenged to collect 3,000 'Box Tops For Education from February 1 through 23 in the 'Feed the Robot' box tops competition. If they succeed Elementary School Principal Lorri Whiteman will dress up as a robot.
This year the PTSO is working with the Tech Boosters to promote STEAM for parents. They are hosting a special STEAM Day that will feature prizes such as a Roomba and an Apple Watch to lure parents to come.
"We have received feedback that parents want to get involved in the fun, too," Hopkins said. "In partnership with our Lansing Tech Boosters we have created a Parent STEAM Day. That is designed for all adults. It's open to the community. It will have the fun, hands on workshops as our other STEAM days do, and there are some amazing prizes. The Tech Boosters are going all out to involve our parents into STEAM Day."
November 8th is National STEAM Day, NOV8 standing for 'innovate'. According to the US Department of Labor, early interest in STEAM topics will lead students into the fastest growing occupations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the top ten fastest growing professions through 2026 will be solar photovoltaic installers, wind turbine service technicians, home health aides, personal care aides, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, statisticians, physical therapist assistants, software developers, applications, mathematicians and bicycle repairers (tied for 9th fastest growing occupation), and medical assistants.
v14i4