v14i15

By Doug ScottHello! My name is Cassie! I am one of the longest-term resident, here at the SPCA. I am a very sweet companion cat, on my own terms. I prefer not to be picked up or petted on my rear end. The vets here have me on a diet and I am going to be looking awesome a few pounds lighter. I love sunny windows, bird watching, and pineapple yogurt! Please come meet me today, if I could be the only feline in your home!Visit the SPCA Web Page