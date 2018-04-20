Bishop Mark J. Webb gave the sermon

It's all in the pastor! Left to right: Reverend Alison Schmied (2016 - ), Reverend Bruce Barden (1969 - 1974), Reverend Jane Sautter (2010 - 2016), Reverend Bill Gottschalk-Fielding (2003 - 2010), Reverend Marty Swords-Horrell (1995 - 2003), Reverend Paul Pitkin (1974 - 1987).







District Superintendent Reverend Jeff McDowell



The 3,000 foot addition forms an east wing, and provides a new entrance, classrooms, administrative offices, and more







Reverend Bill Gottschalk-Fielding (2003 - 2010) and Leopold the camel teach lessons to LUMC children







Services are streamed to a large screen in the Fellowship Hall for overflow crowds



Church Council Chair Bill Hinderliter presents the building to Bishop Mark J. Webb



Church Council Chair Bill Hinderliter (right) recognizes Clerk of the Works Wayne Larsen (left) and Building Committee Chair Jim Blair (center),while recognizing the entire Building Committee



A new classroom



Bells Angels Bell Choir





The Lansing United Methodist Church (LUMC) was filled with celebration Thursday as the congregation and Reverend Alison Schmied were joined by Bishop Mark J. Webb, District Superintendent Reverend Jeff McDowell, and five pastors who previously led the church from 1969 to 2016. They gathered to dedicate a new building addition and renovation that adds five new classrooms, a nursery, administrative offices, and expanded youth rooms, an expanded adult classroom, upgrades to the kitchen and fellowship hall, and a wealth of other improvements. The new wing adds 3,000 square feet of ADA compliant classroom and administrative space.