"This year we honor 86 graduates," said Lansing High School Principal Colleen Ledley at last Friday's Lansing High School Commencement ceremony. "I am proud to say that over 62% of the class of 2018 will be receiving a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation. Out of 86 of our students 5 have earned a Technical Endorsement through their work at TST BOCES in addition to their diploma. 30 of our seniors have been recognized as scholar athletes. 11 of our seniors will be joining the workforce, an internship or the military. 13 students will be attending a 2 year college and 62 will be attending a 4 year college."In their last 2 years at LHS, 43 of our seniors took a total of 112 advanced placement exams. 82 seniors earned a total of 1,042 College Now Credits. Their accomplishments have earned this year's seniors over $37,000 in scholarships. "