By Chloe WinterDo you need a long-legged hound to bounce into your life? I'm your girl! Do you like going for adventurous hikes? Me too! I'd love to find a family with as much energy as I have, so we can do lots of fun things together. I've lived with school-aged kids, and would be happy to do that again, but I want to be your only pet, without other dogs or cats. I'm crate-trained and know not to chew things in the house. Oh, by the way-- I'm Bella! Do you think we could be best friends? Come in and meet me today!Visit the SPCA Web Page