Mother Nature was clearly excited about the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department's first 2018 Concert in the Park last Thursday. Park officials were poised to cancel the concert because thunderstorms were predicted. But the weather held off, and the show went on! The first concert featured the Backtalk Band, an Ithaca-based classic rock band featuring Hannah Martin, Bob Keefe, John White, Mike Tolomeo, and Al Hartland.