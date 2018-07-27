|Music for the third Myers Park Concert was provided by Bad Alibi. The weather was beautiful and dancers of all ages joined in the fun! Bad Alibi is Dan Dobell on guitar & vocals, Sergio Pedro on bass & vocals, Lansing's own Rob Romano on keyboards & vocals and Scott Hollister on drums.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
v14i29