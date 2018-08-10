|The rain subsided by the evening of July 26th, when the City Limits blues-rock band played to a small crowd at Myers Park.
The following week The Destination band drew a huge crowd, certainly the largest so far this Summer.The weather was perfect and the 9-piece band with an awesome horn section delighted the many dancers of all ages.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
v14i31