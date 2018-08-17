|
This is a collection of recent images from around my home and surrounding areas. There is such beauty and tranquility to be found, as well as a few surprises!
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture.
v14i32