|
The last of the 2018 Myers Park Concerts was held on August 16th. Iron Horse, central New York's premier Southern Rock Band provided the music on a very humid evening. The crowds enjoyed the many activities provided at the park and Cayuga Lake.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
v14i33