|Steve Colt retired from the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department at the end of August, after 30 years working as Recreation Director and also serving as Parks Superintendent.
But Lansing wasn't about to let him go without a party! Town officials, friends, and well-wishers joined Steve, appropriately, in Myers Park August 26th for a proper sendoff.
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
v14i34