Steve Colt retired from the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department at the end of August, after 30 years working as Recreation Director and also serving as Parks Superintendent.But Lansing wasn't about to let him go without a party! Town officials, friends, and well-wishers joined Steve, appropriately, in Myers Park August 26th for a proper sendoff.