v14i35

By Chloe WinterHi there! My name is Elsa, and I'm a super cute, small white cat. I'm friendly and I like to be petted, and I've even lived with a young child before and did well. I'm only 2 years old with a long, happy life ahead of me! I do have an allergy to fleas, so I just need flea prevention medicine each month. I promise, my cuteness is worth it!Visit the SPCA Web Page