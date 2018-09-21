|Last Saturday was Airport Day at the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport. The day started with a 5K run -- or was it a 5K runway? Athletes ran around the runway and taxiway with proceeds going to the SPCA of Tompkins County. East Hill Flying Club offered their annual pancake breakfast, as well as airplane rides. The historic, recently restored WWI Thomas-Morse “Tommy” biplane was on display -- it's centennial flight is coming up on September 29th.
Food trucks, activities, a hot air balloon, and airplanes, airplanes, airplanes -- what more could anyone ask for?
v14i36
Diane Duthie is a professional photographer and owner of Diane Duthie Designs, LLC. Her passion is photography with the focus on beauty. She loves to highlight all sorts of projects with connections to the Lansing area, such as family celebrations, community activities, sports, nature, and architecture. Click here to suggest a future Lansing Gallery. Her website is www.DianeDuthieDesigns.com or photos.dianeduthiedesigns.com, and she can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..