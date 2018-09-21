



Food trucks, activities, a hot air balloon, and airplanes, airplanes, airplanes -- what more could anyone ask for?

Last Saturday was Airport Day at the Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport. The day started with a 5K run -- or was it a 5K runway? Athletes ran around the runway and taxiway with proceeds going to the SPCA of Tompkins County. East Hill Flying Club offered their annual pancake breakfast, as well as airplane rides. The historic, recently restored WWI Thomas-Morse "Tommy" biplane was on display -- it's centennial flight is coming up on September 29th.