Mayor Donald Hartill









Deputy Mayor/Trustee Ronny Hardaway













Trustee Pat O'Rourke







Former Trustee Lynn Leopold









Village Superintendent of Public Works John Courtney



The ball field will be completed next Spring, and paved paths will be extended around it







Walkways connect all the village pathways north of Route 13, including this one that meanders through the woods to Dart Drive



Village Clerk Jodi Dake and Town Councilman Doug Dake





v14i36

The Mayor and Village Trustees dedicated three village parks Sunday at a gala celebration at Marian Hartill Park, the newest of the parks in the Village of Lansing. The new park got a good workout with plenty of kids using the playgrounds, adults walking paved paths, and, of course, food and speeches. The event also celebrated Ned Hickey Park and the newly renamed Global Village Park. Most of the two hours was a celebration, but of course there were speeches."This is an example of local government doing good, and I hope everyone will enjoy it," said Village Trustee Pat O'Rourke. "I can see the children already love it. Marian was a very dear and close friend, so naming this park for her is great. She loved two things: open green spaces, and she loved dogs. From the turnout of dogs today I think she must have called them all here!"The three parks were named by village residents in a ballot last April. Work began last year on what had informally been referred to as the 'Dart Parcel' park, nestled between Northwoods and Dart Drives, with primary access and parking on the Northwoods side. Designed along the lines of Philip R. Dankert Park on uptown Road, the new park has playground equipment for older and younger children, and will include a soccer field once construction is finished. A walking path through the 'forever green' woods connect the park to Dart Drive. Voters chose to call the new park, the largest of the Village parks, 'Marian Hartill Park' after Mayor Donald Hartill's wife, who recently passed away. The name honors her participation in the Village's Community party, including acting as its treasurer; for 'getting out the vote' in the Village; and for hosting the Mayor's annual holiday party.A children's park across the street from Dankert Park was renamed Global Village Park in honor of the diversity of the Village, with residents originating from over 20 different countries world-wide. A small 'pocket park' at the corner of Craft Road and Leif's Way was named Ned Hickey Park, after one of the founders of the Villagewho was one of the first Village Trustees, and filled a variety of roles in Village government and the Community party, as well as the Village Planning Board, on which he served as Chairman for many yearsBefore making his remarks Hartill called Marian's sister, who lives out of state, and set his phone to 'speaker phone' so she could be part of the proceedings."It's really great," the Mayor said. "It's been a large community effort to get to this point. We purchased this property about five years ago as a result of a project that was going to be affordable housing. it turned out there are covenants that don't permit that. All in all Marian would be very pleased to see this going on. She probably is watching."Village officials thanked members of the Greenway Committee, Town officials and others who contributed to planning and constructing the park, especially Superintendent of Public Works John Courtney and his crew."John and his crew have done a remarkable job," said Deputy mayor Ronny Hardaway. "For the last three weeks they have been burning the midnight oil to have this park in the condition it is today for everyone. John and his crew deserve a big hand. Also Ed LaVigne, the Town of Lansing, (Town Highway Department Superintendent) Charlie Purcell helped us with this pavilion and they loaned us equipment to make this all possible."The Town Highway Department erected the pavilion just in time for the celebration, and Courtney had been seen leveling the playing field earlier Sunday morning."The village purchased all the materials for this pavilion and the Town put it together for us," Hartill said. "The west side of the soccer field is filled from materials that came from our sister village, Cayuga Heights. They were rebuilding a road by the school... so we have a piece of Cayuga Heights here."Aging playground equipment in Global Village Park was replaced earlier this year. Ned Hickey Park is a small field at the moment. While the play areas, pavilion, and most of the walking paths in Marian Hartill park are complete, the new park won't be finished until some time next year.The sports field has largely been leveled with new soil, but will be left to settle over the winter. The final leveling, topsoil and sodding will be completed in the spring. Poles for basketball hoops will be installed once the blacktop has had time to cure. When the sports field and stormwater mitigation measures are completed the paved trail will be extended around the back and along the west side of the field to rejoin Northwood Road. Benches and trash bins will be installed. Landscaping and new trees will be added in the coming years. New signs will be installed identifying all three parks.