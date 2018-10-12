Each year Lansing first graders get a special on a Friday morning treat during Fire prevention Week -- a trip to Central Fire Station where they learn about what to do in case of a fire, and get to wear real fire fighter equipment and go on a fire truck. And firefighters visited Lansing Kindergartners in the afternoon.



It's not all just for fun. In 2005 the Fire Prevention Week experience helped then 4 year old Blake Hunter avert tragedy. Thanks to the session with Lansing Volunteer Fire department members, Blake knew exactly what to do when he saved his mother from a blaze in their home.



