Governor Andrew Cuomo was at the Ithaca-Tompkins Airport Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a $24.7 million renovation that will turn Tompkins County's regional facility into an international airport. The terminal will be expanded by 50%, including a new customs facility, major security enhancements, expanded ticket counter space, food service enhancements, a canopy at the front of the terminal, and a solar power canopy above the parking lot, a new 5,000-square-foot Federal Customs facility, among other upgrades. The groundbreaking included a first look at renderings showing what the airport will look like. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.