The Next Jennaration dancers competed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania over this past Memorial Day weekend and came away with multiple victories."I feel very strong about having my students compete against the best so they have the understanding to see how far they can go and what they are capable of. It's not about the win but about the lessons," said The Next Jennaration owner and director Jenna Rae Stickel. "Every year we attend Lancaster PA for the hardest regional of our season! This past weekend we attended again and my dancers competed amongst some of the best studios in this country!"The dancers walked away with nearly perfect scores, several over all high scores as well as 5 bids to the World Championships this summer! The 5 routines that received bids to the World Championships consisted of dancers that ranged from 6-18 years old.All of The Next Jennaration dancers will be performing this coming weekend in their 11th annual recital 'United We Stand, Together We Dance' at the State Theatre Ithaca.The show is Friday June 9th at 6PM and Sunday June 11th at 4PM.