The new interior is more elegant than the previous design



Large touch screens provide another way to order meals





Regular customers Chuck Reed (left), Linda Drew, and Bill Drew were on hand for the re-opening festivities

Local Girl Scout Troop 40855 performs a flag ceremony at the grand re-opening of the Triphammer Road McDonald's



Ithaca YMCA CEO Frank Towner receives a $500 check from McDonald's owner Courtney Feehan

Courtney and Mike Feehan (right) were joined by Girl Scout Troop 40855, the Ithaca-Tompkins YMCA, Ithaca Family Reading Partnership, customers, and Sharon Murphy on behalf of Congressman Tom Reed, Sharon Moore on behalf of New York State Senator Tom O’Mara, Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler, and Mario Tomei, Village of Lansing Planning Board Chairman for a ribbon cutting and celebration.

v14i27

Lansing McDonald's owners Courtney and Mike Feehan announced Tuesday that after a complete remodel of the Triphammer Road restaurant they will be adding 20 new jobs. The restaurant celebrated a grand re-opening Tuesday afternoon, along with local dignitaries, customers, and organizations."Today I'm proud to cut the ribbon on our newly rebuilt McDonald's restaurant on North Triphammer Road," said Courtney Feehan. "We went through a major remodel here, bringing it down to the studs, redoing piping, roof, doors, and a new exterior. And we remained open during the entire process."The 20 new jobs will bring the total number of employees at the Lansing restaurant to 85. Among the new jobs a key new position has been created to enhance the customer experience. A 'Guest Experience Leader' will be charged with interacting with customers to learn what they like at the restaurant, and enhancements to the customer experience they would like to see.The renovation took place over six weeks. Tuesday's event celebrated the new design and modern 'McDonald's Experience of the Future' features, including large digital touch screens for ordering meals, and a completely redesigned dining room, and a two-lane drive-through. The remodeled restaurant also boasts a much smaller energy footprint, in part due to LED and digital signage."McDonald's is a place we all know and love, so it was a positive experience for the Scouts to meet Courtney as local example of a successful businesswoman" said Girl Scout Troop 40855 Leader Lisa Scanlon.After opening remarks Girl Scout Troop 40855 performed a flag ceremony. Feehan noted that she and Mike are Lansing residents who are raising their family here.Over 90% of McDonald's restaurants are locally owned. The Girl Scouts, the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County, and the Ithaca Family Reading Partnership each received Community Partnership Award checks for $500."In addition to serving Happy Meals and Big Macs we also serve the Lansing community," Feehan said. "I am a local Lansing resident. My husband Mike and I raised our family here. I am giving back to the community supporting youth and educational programs, which is our passion, and a mission of ours.""As neighbors across the street from one another, the Ithaca YMCA looks forward to building a lasting relationship with McDonald's and the Feehans," said YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County CEOFrank Towner. "It's always a great benefit when a local business owner like Courtney is aligned with our goals of serving the youth in our community."Sharon Murphy attended the celebration on behalf of Congressman Tom Reed, Sharon Moore on behalf of New York State Senator Tom O’Mara. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler, and Mario Tomei, Village of Lansing Planning Board Chairman joined the Feehans for the ribbon cutting and celebrations.The Feehans own both the Triphammer Road and Elmira Road McDonald's restaurants, the latter of which was rebuilt from the ground up last year and added 30 new jobs after reopening in January, 2018. Their Cayuga Restaurant Group includes eight restaurants across the Southern Tier and Central New York, with two restaurants in Auburn scheduled to be remodeled soon.