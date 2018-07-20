Thirteen years ago the very first issue of the Lansing Star Online was published. We hoped to fill a gap left when the Lansing Community News stopped publishing five years before that. Our hope was to provide a 'virtual main street' for a community that didn't really have a physical one, yet was a dynamic, close-knit pair of municipalities -- the Village and Town of Lansing, aka the 'Lansings'. And, of course to provide a way for people to feel 'in the know' about their both the Lansings and the wider Tompkins County community.
Within Lansing's borders are the Ithaca Main Post Office, The Ithaca-Tompkins Airport, and the Ithaca Mall, not to mention 11,000 people who live here, many of whom work at Cornell, in Ithaca, or elsewhere in the county. So despite any political differences the Town may have with its neighboring municipalities, it is also closely woven into Tompkins County culture. There are also many similarities and shared interests as evidenced most recently by the three-municipality sewer agreement between the Lansings and the Village of Cayuga Heights that will expand Village of Lansing sewers and bring new ones to the Town.
Our real anniversary is Sunday, but we publish on Fridays and the calendar gods wouldn't change today's date to July 22nd for us. Next week's issue begins our 14th year, and we hope you will enjoy having a home town newspaper -- to horribly twist President Richard Nixon's famous exit quotation -- to kick around for another year.
v14i28
