We hope you had a happy and safe New Years this week! We're taking a break for the holiday season, but will be back next Friday.
But that doesn't mean there is no Star. Check out the Search and Archives pages to find past articles, and take the time to read current articles you may have missed last week.
Thanks for your continued support. We are looking forward to bringing you another year of 'all the news from home' starting with the January 6th issue.
Best wishes for a wonderful holiday season,
Dan and Karen Veaner, Publishers