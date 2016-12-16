The Lansing Board of Education approved a preliminary spending plan in a 5-1 vote Monday for $680,889 in Smart Schools Bond Act dollars earmarked for technology in school districts across New York State. The money is a straight grant, a gift to the school district to improve technology equipment. After a public review, the school board could approve the plan in time to get new equipment as early as this summer.
Consultant Joe Riley said the District's Smart Bond Planning Committee is recommending the purchase of a reliable, secure classroom telephone system; expanding the security camera network at the Elementary and High schools; to purchase and install displays in the Elementary School for mass notification and emergency communication; install Triumph Boards in classrooms to replace older, failing Promethean smart boards; and to upgrade Internet wiring district-wide. He said that one of the requirements includes a replacement plan for equipment purchased with Smart Bond money.
"You don't just want to buy equipment that must be replaced in five years, because then where is the money going to come from to make those replacements?" said Business Administrator Mary June King. "We would replace some of the equipment anyway, and it actually fits into our replacement plan for the current equipment that we own."
The school district's strategic plan, technology plan, and building conditions surveys were reviewed in coming up with the prioritized list. The upcoming capital project was also considered in order to dovetail construction needs.
"Of the 31 districts I am working with, probably 25 of them are putting some investment into expanding or improving their school safety and security," Riley said.
Riley is a retired technology director who is working with more than 30 school districts across the state, helping them comply with regulations for obtaining Smart Bond money. He facilitates local
"He is an expert at helping school districts all around the state on their Smart Bond planning, getting the funding and making sure we cross all the Ts and dot all the Is so the shortage of staff at the New York State Education Department (NYSED) doesn't impact us negatively," King said.
The The Smart Schools Bond Act was passed statewide by voters in the 2014, authorizing the State to issue $2 billion of general obligation bonds. The proceeds would be given to schools to spend on technology.
"There's a complicated formula," Riley explained. "Basically what they said is you take a percentage of your state aid, and that's what you get. Lansing has $680,889 available for its Smart Schools initiative."
The amount granted to each district is based on a formula based on state aid, factors such as the community's poverty level, and enrollment. The money can only be spent on Classroom Connectivity, Classroom Technology, Community Connection, Pre-K Classroom Improvements, Elimination of Temporary/Trailer Classrooms, and School Security and Safety, and it must not be spent on salaries, software or professional development, which much be paid for with other money by the school districts.
Riley said a state requirement is that all purchase recommendations now and in the future be made by the committee. Lansing's committee is a super-set of the District Technology Committee, comprised of staff members, administrators, students, school board members, parents and community members
"The committee reviewed it and reached a consensus that they could recommend this to you folks," he told the school board. "You folks have the final say. This is a spending investment plan. It's up to you as the Board of Education to make the final authorization. Tonight you can say you will accept this as our preliminary plan. Then we'll move forward to an official public hearing. Or you can say you would like to send it back to the committee and do more investigation and review. Or six weeks from now the public would have the opportunity to speak out for or op[posing this, and then you could send it back."
Riley explained that while there is no penalty for taking their time to approve the preliminary spending plan, doing so sooner would insure being able to take advantage of next summer's construction season. Once the preliminary plan is approved the State requires it be placed on the district Web site for public comment. He recommended breaking up the purchases into two phases. He said that as soon as the money is approved he recommends purchasing the telephone system and Triumph Boards because they are simply purchases. He noted that Governor Cuomo has promised districts will get the money within 90 days of state approval of their plans, so districts will not have to take short term loans. Phase two will be for purchases that require architectural planning.
School Board President Christine Iacobucci was not willing to approve the plan without taking time to ask more questions, but other board members said they were willing to accept it on the grounds that it is simply a preliminary plan that is subject to change, and that there is time to change it before the final plan is pt to a school board vote. Iacobucci said she wanted to review the draft plan before voting.
"I am not comfortable with it at this point," she said. "But I am just one person."
The board voted 5 to 1 to append the action item to the agenda, and then 5 to 1 to accept the preliminary plan, with Iacobucci voting no. After the public comment period a public meeting will be held, after which the board will vote on approving the final plan. Riley said it will likely take NYSED 120 to 150 days to process Lansing's plan.
