Lansing's Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler said Wednesday he is concerned about a crosswalk near Lansing Middle School where children cross State Road 34B at Myers Road. Sigler told the Lansing Town Board he has been in contact with the New York State Department of Transportation to see whether the crossing can be better labeled to make drivers aware children are crossing there."I drop my kid off at the Middle School every morning," he said. "Apparently a lot more kids live on Myers Road now. I see probably ten kids cross the state road there. I asked the state if there is anything they can do to mark it better."Town Councilwoman Andra Benson confirmed the crossing is heavily used. She asked whether a 'Caution, Children Crossing' sign could be added. But Sigler said state officials told him that all the necessary markings and signage are already there."They came and checked it out, and said 'The markings are all there that are supposed to be there, but we're going to repaint them in the Spring'," Sigler said. "'We can't repaint them right now, but we we'll repaint that crosswalk.'"Benson said she sees teachers children crossing there as well."In nice weather teachers will go to walk around Myers Park if they have a break," she said. "So you see people walking back and forth there. I see that because i have a job at the church there. If they can have a light saying the speed limit is lower during school hours, why not have a sign that says 'Caution, Children Crossing'?"Lansing Highway Superintendent Charlie Purcell noted the flashing school speed limit signs are provided by the Town at town expense."We're responsible for the signs with the flashing lights," he said. "The flashing signs with the speed limit on them is a town responsibility."Former Councilwoman Connie Wilcox said that families can't simply rely on signage to keep their children safe."Parents need to teach their children what to do," she said. "A lot of times signage does nothing."Sigler said state officials were clear that the intersection is adequately marked."I'll stay on it, but they said the signage is pretty good," he said. "They went out and looked at everything. Just to let people know kids are crossing there. You see them on their bikes. People have to be aware that that's an active crosswalk."