Lansing Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne reported to the Town Board Wednesday on his negotiations with the Villages of Cayuga Heights and Lansing to reserve sewer capacity for new developments in the Town."We have started the process to formalize an agreement between the Village of Cayuga Heights and the Village of Lansing and the Town of Lansing for the sewer extension," he said. "We're working very hard with the other two municipalities. They have been very receptive to this."The Villages are key to the Town of Lansing's sewer plan, because the nearest sewer treatment plant is owned by Cayuga Heights. The only way to get to it from the Town is to go through the Village of Lansing's sewer. The Town would pay a fee for the use of the Village of Lansing's infrastructure, as well as a fee to Cayuga Heights to process effluent from the Town.Earlier this month Village of Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill said he had requested 700 units (one unit is calculated at 328 gallons per day), which will exhaust the capacity of the plant. He said the current flow through the plant is 1.3 MGD (million gallons per day), and its capacity is 2.0 MGD.The focus has been on Warren and Triphammer Roads where developers could reasonably hook up to existing infrastructure in the Village of Lansing. Warren Road has already seen a boost in development because of an earlier sewer project there. The new agreement would provide more capacity for that area, and for developments and current residents who want sewer on Triphammer Road. LaVigne said the initial cost will be zero to residents whose homes are located along the route of a new sewer line, and they would only pay if they decide they want to hook up to it."Only the users wiould pay for it," he said. "In this case it is the developers that are going to pay for it, then if someone is going to hook up they pay a fee for that. We'll let Legal work out all the details and the engineers work out the details. As it comes out -- hopefully it will be done in the next few months -- we have developers that are hungry to get going on their projects. The sewer will be very cost-effective."LaVigne said he has asked Councilman Doug Dake to be the sewer liaison from the Town Board because of his experience in building and contracting, as well as his leadership on the Water and Sewer Advisory Board.LaVigne also said he is fllowing up on potential water district extensions on Buck and Drake Roads."My goal as Supervisor is to find out if they really want it," he said. "I passed petitions on Drake Road to see if they wanted it numerous times. The same on Buck Road extension as it kept growing bigger I was chasing it. It's up to them."