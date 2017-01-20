

Long said he attended a meeting earlier Wednesday to move highway improvement project forward that is recommended in the new comprehensive plan to improve Lansing's central area for transportation. The recommendation is to request a Federal Highway Project along NYS Route 34 from Town Barn Road to NYS Rt. 34B along Conlon Road and south past the intersection of Route 34 and East Shore Drive.



"This area is the major intersection of two New York State Highways and the survey indicated strong community support for a 'Complete Streets' study and approach for this area to include safe travel, pedestrian and bicycle access," the plan states. "Once the study is completed, submit these recommendations to the NYS DOT Five Year Transportation (STP) for consideration."



Long and LaVigne worked on initiatives last year to encourage new business growth, motivated by the continuing uncertain future of the Cayuga Power Plant, Lansing's largest taxpayer. While plant officials are currently in negotiations with Tompkins County on developing a new PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreement, town and school officials are not counting on the prospect of it remaining open. While officials are also not counting on the plant closing, they are planning for the uncertain future.



In the school district's case that means building up reserves and squirreling away cash that may be needed to keep the tax rate from skyrocketing. In the Town's case it has meant encouraging new growth, especially in the southern portion of the town along Warren and Triphammer Roads where connecting new town sewer through the Village of Lansing to the Cayuga Heights treatment plant. Last month LaVigne said that negotiations between the Town, Lansing Mayor Donald Hartill and Village of Cayuga Heights Mayor Linda Woodard are nearing a resolution. If approved, the outcome will be to reserve 700 units of sewer capacity (one unit equals 328 gallons per day) for the Town, which will, if used, account for the current remaining capacity of the Cayuga Heights plant. It will also allow the Town to route its sewage through the Village of Lansing system to reach the plan.



"We certainly had a very busy year," Long said. "At a meeting today we talked about how Lansing is the growth part of the Tompkins County area. We seem to have the most residential projects. We're trying to put the infrastructure together, and I think we'll be in a good position as we move forward with the new comprehensive plan."



v13i3 Wilcox reported on the Agriculture Committee, which she also chairs. In its first year the committee met seven times and completed two initiatives. The first was to publicize the Town's 'Right to Farm' law with signs motorists now see at the six entrances to the Town. The second was a very successful 'Lansing Farm Day' in October. Wilcox said the second annual Farm Day is already being planned for a time earlier than the harvest season so that more farmers can participate, and at a time that is more likely to have good weather.

