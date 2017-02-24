Last Thursday, Congressman Reed met with protesters holding a sit-in at his Ithaca district office. It was his first stop after arriving back in his district after meeting with President Trump in the morning in D.C. regarding the President's agenda.
"Even if we hold differing opinions on major issues, I look to find common ground so that we can create sound policy that will benefit all people who live in our district," said Reed. "Having these types of conversations is what democracy looks like, I will always be here to listen and find an area in which we can agree."
v13i8
