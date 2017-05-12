Christine Iacobucci Anthony (Tony) Lombardo Linda Pasto Lynne Lacko-Sheldon Brenda Zavaski

STRENGTH(S) OF THE DISTRICT AS YOU SEE THEM:

• Devoted, skilled, and caring faculty, staff, and administrators

• Involved and caring community

• Strong academic core

• Excellent extracurricular programs STRENGTH(S) OF THE DISTRICT AS YOU SEE THEM:

For it’s size our school district has a wonderful range of excellent programs, the Arts, Music, Sports and certainly Academics. Every school district has it’s challenges, but our students are fortunate to have a supportive environment that fosters growth and achievement. We are fortunate to have high quality, faculty, staff and administrators that care, and put in so much effort - earning the Lansing School District an excellent reputation. Our class sizes are relatively small, our buildings and grounds, ball fields, auditorium, etc. are in good repair and many improvements have been made to the buildings and facilities. STRENGTH(S) OF THE DISTRICT AS YOU SEE THEM:

• Dedicated staff, faculty and administrators

• Continued high achievement of students in many areas

• Broad offering of services to students of varied needs

• Communication of varied media to inform community of what is going on in school district

• Community of inclusiveness and support for all students STRENGTH(S) OF THE DISTRICT AS YOU SEE THEM: As the former Registrar, it was evident that all families who registered their children had heard many positives about Lansing Central School District. Parents and guardians boast about the reputation of academics, sports, art, and music opportunities.



I see many dedicated teachers and staff members that give their best to maintain positive relationships with students and their families. I see decision making teams consisting of students, parents, teachers, support staff, and administrators at each building. There is solid communication to parents regarding events going on around the District.



I see a community that works together through recreation programs, the Rotary Clubs, Booster, and so many other clubs. Lansing has a Parent Teacher Student Organization that offers so many opportunities for families and school personnel. These are all amazing groups of volunteers that go above and beyond.



As I drive, I see a gorgeous campus, lake and, athletic fields that are perfectly groomed. I see great memories I had as a Lansing Bobcat. STRENGTH(S) OF THE DISTRICT AS YOU SEE THEM:The greatest strength that I see in Lansing revolves around school leadership. The Superintendent is an advocate for shared decision-making. This is a commitment to having decisions that affect a school's functioning take place at a level that would most directly affect teaching and learning.

DISTRICT ISSUES WHICH YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ADDRESSED:

• Maintain Lansing's reputation of academic excellence while being fiscally responsible

• Continue inclusive collaborative decision-making

• Increase use of district resources to more of our community

• Continue education advocacy with state and federal government DISTRICT ISSUES WHICH YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ADDRESSED:

Having excellent teachers, programs and a campus of buildings is expensive. The recent reductions in value to the power plant, the property tax cap and changes to the state budget along with state mandates have made fiscal responsibility a challenge. We need to continue to work with our state and local representatives on solutions and possible cost saving measures.



I believe that every student, regardless of background, economic or other circumstance should all have equal access to education. We must continue to foster a culture of inclusion at the Lansing School District. DISTRICT ISSUES WHICH YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ADDRESSED:

• Continued fiscal responsibility

• More parental involment in educational process

• Recruitment of more nontraditional employees who would better reflect the increasing diversity of population

• More awareness of diversity in academic curricula DISTRICT ISSUES WHICH YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ADDRESSED: My priorities are our children, children's families, teachers, and our taxpayers. The sequence of priority may be different depending on situation. Recently, I feel that there is a need to offer extra emphasis on the safety of the children in our district. I have also seen a concern from parents of students who are in need or are already receiving special education services. I would also like to make sure that the district is not missing out on grant opportunities that may be available through local, state, or federal funding. DISTRICT ISSUES WHICH YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ADDRESSED:With such a diverse community, we need to make accommodations for cultural and socio-economic differences. We need to engage all parents in their children's education and make them comfortable in the school setting.

STRENGTH(S) YOU HAVE WHICH WOULD MAKE YOU A GOOD BOARD MEMBER:

• Involved Lansing parent and community member for over 25 years

• Knowledgeable and experienced (LCSD Board Member 2001 – 2007, 2010 – present)

• Dedicated to education

• Professional expertise in public education issues

• Conscientious

• Honest

• Reliable STRENGTH(S) YOU HAVE WHICH WOULD MAKE YOU A GOOD BOARD MEMBER:

I believe I work well with others, and am willing to take the time to listen and learn about different issues and viewpoints. The school district can be a complex place, there is a lot that goes on behind he scenes. Our school district is not only part of the local community, it is part of a statewide system. It interacts with agencies across the county and state. There is a lot to learn and I have tried to learn as much as I can. I also enjoy the opportunity to give back to a community that has given a lot to myself and my family. STRENGTH(S) YOU HAVE WHICH WOULD MAKE YOU A GOOD BOARD MEMBER:

• 31 years as a nurse educator at college level

• 31 years as a member of Lansing school district

• Ability to listen, problem solve, seek creative solutions to issues

• Served as PTSO president, member of multiple site based decision making teams Broad experience as parent of 4 Lansing graduates

• Have desire to ensure that current level of excellence district wide prevails STRENGTH(S) YOU HAVE WHICH WOULD MAKE YOU A GOOD BOARD MEMBER: I am passionate about my role as a parent. I am a good listener, organized, and very enthusiastic. I am interested in the well-being of children, parents, grandparents, and our community. If I don't know the answer to a question, I will find out! This town is very important to me as my roots lie here. Lansing is very diverse with it's beautiful parks, lake, farming community, and awesome sports and recreation facilities. I am very familiar with public school budgets, finances, grant funding, and CPSE (Committee on Preschool Special Education). I started working in a public school setting 17 years ago. I began at Syracuse City School District in the Special Programs (Grants) Department which lead me to understand small to large local, state, and federal budgets. I worked my way into the Finance Division of the district. During that time, I served as the District Office liaison to 38 schools to train and manage each school treasurer and principal of an extracurricular budget that exceeded $1,691,000 in annual disbursements. It was my role to audit accounts, and make sure all requests followed district and state policies and procedures. I have also served as the District Medicaid Compliance Officer to ensure that our district’s staff and students adhered to correct and honest practices. STRENGTH(S) YOU HAVE WHICH WOULD MAKE YOU A GOOD BOARD MEMBER: I have been an educational leader who promotes success of all students by advocating, nurturing, and sustaining a school culture and instructional program conducive to student learning and staff professional growth.