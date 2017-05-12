2017-'18 Lansing Board Of Education candidates (left to right) Tony Lombardo, Linda Pasto, Lynne Lacko-Sheldon and Brenda Zavaski. Christine Iacobucci not shown by request.

(Left to right) Student Council moderators Zoltan Csaki, Nick Parkes, and Krista Taylor







v13i19

About 25 community members and school employees came to 'Meet The Candidates' Monday. Five people are running for three seats on the Board Of Education. Incumbent candidates Christine Iacobucci and Tony Lombardoare running for another term along with newcomers Linda Pasto, Lynne Lacko-Sheldon and Brenda Zavaski.Lansing High School Student Council members Zoltan Csaki, Nick Parkes, and Krista Taylor moderated the first portion of the two hour event, asking five questions generated by students. PTSO President Kristin Hopkins moderated the second half, asking questions sent by community members and then allowing questions from the floor.Candidates spoke on what they perceive the strengths and weaknesses of the district are, the role of the school board, and clarified who they would be representing if elected. They were asked how they would approach budget cuts in the wake of the significant loss of income from the Cayuga Power Plant, and to respond to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos's stand on vouchers for private and charter schools.Watch the video (courtesy of Lansing Central School District) below to see and hear what the candidates had to say: