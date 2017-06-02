Four major development areas in Tompkins County were evaluated for the availability of existing infrastructure to support projected projects. They include South Hill, including a node by King Road, the redevelopment of the Emerson site, a possible expansion of the South Hill Business campus, and the Therm property which is expanding moderately now; the East Hill Plaza area where Cornell is talking about redevelopment; Downtown Ithaca where there are a number of development proposals for redevelopment of sites, and new projects on vacant sites; and the Village of Lansing area near the airport (shown in this map taken from the study).