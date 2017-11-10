v13i44

The Lansing Fire District election has been set for Tuesday, December 12th. This year voters will choose one fire commissioner for a five year term. Candidates must submit a letter to the commissioners declaring their intention to run at least 20 days before the election, according to state law.Alvin Parker has been a commissioner for a total of three terms, and is current Fire District Secretary. This year he is being challenged by Fire Department member Gary Brooker, who was honored with the Dedication and Service award at the Fire Department's annual banquet in February. This election will be his first run for the office.The Fire District election sometimes includes other resolutions, such as a permissive referendum to approve the purchase of equipment. This year, however the Fire Commissioner election is the only item on the ballet. As of last week Parker and Brooker were the only candidates that had filed to date.The Lansing Fire Department is a separate entity from the Fire District, which owns and maintains the District's four fire stations and pays for apparatus and equipment. This year the Fire Commissioners approved a $2,500,872 budget for 2018. $1,290,872 will come from taxes at the same tax rate as last year. Most of the remainder comes from reserve funds to be used for the purchase of a new rescue fire truck.