The surface site plan for the Cayuga Salt Mine's Shaft #4 project was conditionally approved by the Town of Lansing Planning Board Monday. Planning Board members voted 7-0 to approve the site plan and pass the project on for consideration by the Town Board, which is expected to vote on final approval later this year. That will clear the way for construction permits to be issued.Company officials said at an October public hearing that the site is not big enough to be used to bring the road salt product to the surface, that the cost of moving an enormous salt filtering plant and miles of conveyor belts is prohibitive, and that an entirely new permitting process would be required if there ever were a decision to use it for that purpose. However, some Planning board members shared public concerns that the shaft might at some point in the future, even afterNormally the Planning Board would be the lead agency that would declare environmental impacts of the project in a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR). In this case the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) took that role, because the project includes much more than just the surface portion. That limited the Planning Board's jurisdiction to four buildings that are designed to look like farm buildings in order to blend into the rural landscape of that part of Lansing, and other surface considerations such as an access road, signage, and storm water control.The new 2,500 deep shaft will be used primarily to get employees into the mine, and to provide usable air circulation and electricity. Company officials say salt will continue to be processed underground and sent on conveyor belts to the existing facility, where it will continue to be brought to the surface using the same shaft that has been used for nearly 100 years. With a 20,000 pound total lift capacity, the new elevator will be able to carry large equipment as well as miners, but mainly to transport miners more directly to the active mining area than the current shaft, which is seven miles to the south.Planning Board members reiterated that their authority only extends to surface modifications on the 57 acre lot on Ridge Road. Site improvements are only contemplated for 12.3 of those acres, though some of the additional land will be used for storm water mitigation.Town Engineer David Herrick confirmed outstanding issues with the storm water portion of the plan are being resolved. The Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) will have to comply with Herrick's recommendation as a condition of the site plan approval. Herrick said he had raised questions about hydrological soil cover types specified by the project engineer, but calculations were being provided that, if they are confirmed, would accommodate his concerns."I certainly feel there is sufficient land area below the site improvements to upside. I'm not concerned about the lack of space, which is often the case with these projects. When you have postage stamp-sized lots and you try to put on 90% impervious cover there's no room left for storm water practice. In this case there is the land available to do it. We just need to get two engineers to agree as to what the calculations should ultimately conclude."Additionally Planning Board members noted that Cargill will have to obtain necessary permits, including a Curb Cut Highway Access Permit from the NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), a septic system permit from the Tompkins County Health Department, and a water connection permit from the Southern Cayuga Lake Intermunicipal Water Commission (Bolton Point).Now that the plan has been approved by the Planning Board it was sent to the Town Board for final consideration. Wednesday the Town Board scheduled a public hearing for its December 20th meeting. The Board will vote on whether or not to approve the site plan after the hearing.