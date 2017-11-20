Joe Wetmore (left), Robert Cree

Joe Wetmore (D, G) has defeated Robert Cree (R, I) for a seat on the Lansing Town Board.The outcome has been uncertain for almost two weeks since the November 7th election day because the vote count was so close. At the end of Election Day Cree was up by 12 votes, but with around 100 absentee and affadavit votes still to be counted neither candidate could claim victory. Last week the ballots that had been received to date were counter, resulting in Wetmore pulling ahead by two votes.After Monday's deadline to receive military votes, election commissioners reconvened to count the remaining votes. Cree gained two new votes, but Wetmore added four, giving him a four vote lead.Three votes have been contested, which means anyone may challenge them in court for three business days, meaning they can not be counted until next Monday. At that point if a judge has not rejected them they will be added to the count. But even if all three votes go to Cree, Wetmore would have a one vote lead, and that would be the official vote count.Doug Dake (R, I) won the other open seat, meaning the Board will change from a Republican majority (Supervisor Ed LaVigne (R), Cree (R), Dake (R), Katrina Binkewicz (D), Andra Benson (D) -- to a Democratic majority (LaVigne, Dake, Binkewicz, Benson, Wetmore). Tompkins County Election Commissioner Stephen Dewitt (D) says that the final votes will likely be officially certified next Tuesday (November 28th).