The Lansing Town Board Wednesday unanimously approved and adopted the Comprehensive Plan update at a Town Board meeting at the North Lansing fire station. (Left to right) Councilman Joe Wetmore, Councilwoman Andra Benson, Supervisor Ed LaVigne, Councilman Doug Dake, Councilwoman Katrina Binkewicz, Town Attorney Guy Krogh

v14i17

After more than six years in development, the Lansing Town Board Wednesday unanimously adopted a new Comprehensive Plan update. Town officials hope the timing of the approval will keep Lansing from being disqualified for a half million dollar grant that would pay for significant improvements to Myers Park. More significantly, passage of the plan clears the way for projects and potential zoning changes that will guide the town through the next decade, and help determine where the densest development will be encouraged."I think their main concern was they didn't want to see another city springing up in Lansing overnight," said Lansing Planning consultant Michael Long, referring to Tompkins County Planning Department comments on the proposed plan. "I don't think it's going to happen. It's take you 40 years to get to the point where you've gone from 4,000 people to 11,000 people. I don't think you're going to see an enormous change overnight, but it's something that you have to look at in terms of future development."The vote came after the last of a series of public hearings that have been part of every town board meeting since January. Only one speaker addressed the Board. Chris Williams, who headed the economic review portion of the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee noted that even the founders of the United States were forced to compromise when the Constitution was crafted. He urged the Board to vote unanimously to pass the plan."It's a guide for change," said Williams. "It is the closure of a process. Toward s the end of the process we start to hear more passionate voices from our community. Deadlines produce people coming out and seeing something final and wanting to comment. But sometimes thinking too much about something threatens an opportunity to lose momentum. I urge the Board not to lose momentum."LaVigne read a letter from long-time Planning Board member Larry Sharpsteen with seven concerns about changes in wording or content, many of which had been made by Councilman Joe Wetmore. The board voted on which of Sharpsteen's suggestions should be implemented, eventually agreeing to most of them.One of the key issues was the suggestion that a Conservation Advisory Committee (CAC) be formed to advise the Town and Planning Boards, particularly when building projects are being considered for approval and permitting. Some Planning Board members had expressed concerns that a similar board in Ithaca has made it considerably more difficult to get building projects approved there, and said they feared such a committee in Lansing would stunt development in the Town. Sharpsteen also said such a committee could cost to taxpayer dollars."I continue to oppose the development of a CAC for reasons I have previously stated...," Sharpsteen wrote. "the additional costs to the Town and delays the addition of another level of bureaucracy will result in. The same results can be realized by regular citizen input to the Planning and Town Boards during the regular meeting and hearing processes without the additional costs."But Board members said the committee would serve at the pleasure of the board, and the only task that would be initially assigned the new committee would be to take an inventory of town resources that may need conserving.The Board reviewed, and then passed a lengthy environmental review before voting on the plan, declaring a negative declaration of substantial environmental impact as a result of the plan."I think a 5-0 vote sends a very strong message," said Supervisor Ed LaVigne.