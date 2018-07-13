i

Tweaks continue to be made to the Lansing High School graduation. Two years ago a parent complained to the Board of Education that the awards section of the ceremony was too long, taking the focus away from the 'taking away from the joy of the achievement of graduating from high school, especially for those graduates who did not receive awards'. This year a change was made to the awards section, with the people granting the awards still making their presentations, but without actually presenting checks to graduates."We had our scholarships awarded at the ceremony itself, but the students receiving the scholarships stood and sat down," Superintendent of Schools Chris Pettograsso told the Board of Education Monday. "It still took a significant chunk of time -- it was about an hour. Because of the rain our Principal wasn't able to give a speech, so it became solely about scholarships."Pettograsso said school officials are considering moving the scholarship and awards presentations to another night, possibly acknowledging the awards, and/or listing recipients in the printed graduation program."One of the things we are looking at doing is moving that to a different night," she said. "We can still recognize the students that night, or in the program. We already have an awards night that takes about an hour right now. If we added this to Awards Night it would be a two hour ceremony, or we would have another night."She said that decisions on who receives scholarships and awards are made in mid-June.In 2016 Lansing high School eliminated speeches by the valedictorian and salutatorian, choosing to feature a speech by the class president instead.Pettograsso said the administration is reaching out to community members to get input on moving the awards portion of Graduation."We surveyed students and people who give out the scholarships," she said. "I think most people will support the decision. I'm sure we'll get some really positive feedback, and I'm sure we'll get some really negative feedback, because it's a Lansing tradition."Also Monday the Board of Education elected Board of Education President Christine Iacobucci and Vice President Tony Lombardo to continue in those roles for the new school year.v1427